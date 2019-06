In Com Staff June 02 2019, 7.33 pm June 02 2019, 7.33 pm

Aadhi Pinisetty, who was last seen in the Tamil film Maragatha Naanayam, is all set to be playing an athlete in his next film! The actor took to Twitter and announced that this film will go on floors on the 12th of June and he also said that the film will be bilingual. Reports are stating that the film will be directed by Bollywood director Nagesh Kukunoor which will make it the director's first Telugu film. Reportedly, it is set to feature Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. A popular trade analyst has taken to Twitter and revealed few of the details regarding this film.

The trade analyst revealed that the film will be produced by Sudheer Chandra and co-produced by Shravya Varma and presented by E. Shiva Prakash. Reports state that Aadhi will be seen as an athlete in the 400-metre dash and is expected to undergo rigorous training for his role. Although not much is known as of yet, Aadhi posted a picture of himself playing with a basketball along with the announcement. Many have been speculating since then that the film may revolve around that sport but reports state otherwise. Reports also state that noted music director Devi Sri Prasad may be on-board for this film, while Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame will be handling the cinematography.

Take a look at Aadhi's tweet here:

Sports mode on!!! My new bilingual sports based film is gonna start on the 12th of June...details out soon🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UoS3029Tr8 — Aadhi's (@AadhiOfficial) June 2, 2019

Aadhi was supposed to star in the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100 but no news has been out on it, since. The actor's last outing in Telugu was Rangasthalam and he performed pretty well in the film. Needless to say, the strapping actor is pretty famous in both the Tamil and Telugu regions and making his next a bilingual is not a bad decision at all. Let's wait for more details on this project.