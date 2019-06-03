In Com Staff June 03 2019, 10.03 am June 03 2019, 10.03 am

Aadhi Pinisetty, who was last seen in the Tamil film Maragatha Naanayam, is all set to play the role of an athlete in his next film! The actor took to Twitter and announced that this film will go on floors on the 12th of June and he also said that the film will be a bilingual film. Reports are stating that this film will be directed by Bollywood director Nagesh Kukunoor, which will make it the director's first Telugu film. Reportedly, it is set to feature Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. A popular trade analyst has taken to Twitter and revealed few of the details regarding this film.

The trade analyst revealed that the film will be produced by Sudheer Chandra and co-produced by Shravya Varma and presented by E. Shiva Prakash. Reports further state that Aadhi will be seen as an athlete in the 400-metre dash and is expected to undergo rigorous training for his role. Although not much is known as of yet, Aadhi posted a picture of himself playing with a basketball along with the announcement. Many have been speculating since then that the film may revolve around that sport but reports state otherwise. Reports also state that noted music director Devi Sri Prasad may be on-board for this film, while Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame will be handling the cinematography.

Sports mode on!!! My new bilingual sports based film is gonna start on the 12th of June...details out soon🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UoS3029Tr8 — Aadhi's (@AadhiOfficial) June 2, 2019