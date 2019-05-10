Aadhi Pinisetty to work in a new project for Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench!

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 6.30 pm May 10 2019, 6.30 pm

The tall and strapping Aadhi Pinisetty is a well known actor in both Telugu and Tamil. He has appeared in many movies in both languages and has also left a mark with his stellar performances. 2018 was a good year for Aadhi, as he had four releases - 3 in Telugu and one Telugu/Tamil bilingual - U Turn. Almost all of these movies became successes and were well received by the audiences! Now, we know that Aadhi has signed up for a movie alongside Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu, to be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and a project with debutante director Prithvi. Here's an update on another of his new projects.

We hear that Aadhi Pinisetty has been signed up for a new project by Petta director Karthik Subbaraj's production house - Stone Bench! Revealing this information to us, an industry insider says, "It is common knowledge that Aadhi is a wonderful performer and having him in a project makes it viable in both Tamil and Telugu. Stone Bench productions have signed him up for a new movie, to be directed by a talented young debutante director!" We also hear that the rest of the details about this new movie would be officially announced soon.

Aadhi's project with director Prithvi Adithya is also touted to be a bilingual with the storyline revolving around athletics and the challenges faced by the protagonist, who is an athlete. The director recently revealed that he only had Aadhi in mind while writing the story itself. There are also reports that Aadhi would be shedding close to 15 kgs weight, to get into shape for the athlete's role. Some sections also report that Aadhi's movie with Nagesh Kukunoor would also be a sports-based romantic comedy!