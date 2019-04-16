Aadhi Sai Kumar and Vedhika complete the first schedule of their bilingual film

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 7.31 pm April 16 2019, 7.31 pm

Auraa Cinemas is a production and distribution firm who has been a part of many films in the capacity of a producer or a distributor. Right now they are bankrolling a venture titled Kaadhalikka Yaarumillai that features GV Prakash and Raiza Wilson. We had also reported a few days ago about their another project, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu with Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika as the leads under the direction of Karthick Vignesh, a newcomer. Now we have some more updates on the progress of that film.

Sources close to the film unit tell us, “The shooting of the film began on March 25. The unit began their first schedule at Thalakonam and it is completed on April 15. A house in the forest was set up where the shoot involving the lead actors Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika were canned”. The team is said to be taking a short break after which they will begin the second schedule. The film is yet untitled and is the second production venture of Auraa Cinemas.

Aadhi Saikumar has many interesting projects on hand such as Operation Goldfish, Burra Katha and Eedu Jodu while Vedhika was last seen in Tamil in director Vasanthabalan’s Kaaviya Thalaivan after which the beautiful lady was focusing in Malayalam and Kannada industries. She will be seen in this week’s release Muni 4 Kanchana 3 directed by Raghava Lawrence. In Malayalam, she has Trance and Ishq while in Kannada, she has Home Minister. She is also foraying into Hindi with The Body. On the other hand, Auraa Cinemas will be distributing the Atharvaa starrer Sam Anton directorial 100.