Aadhi will be an athlete in debutant director Prithivi Adithya's bilingual film

May 07 2019, 8.10 pm

With strings of success streaked in every film, actor Aadhi’s impeccable choice of scripts has scored him big. From genres involving rustic drama, supernatural thrillers to fantasy, he has shined like a star with immense performances. Now it’s time for him to take a leap into a new zone as he will be seen playing the lead role as an athlete in a sports-based film, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu directed by debut filmmaker Prithivi Adithya.

Prithvi states, "While sketching the lead character, I could visualize Aadhi sir in the first place. Obviously, the reason is his well-built physique that an athlete would have. Gradually, after completing the script, I decided to give a try to narrate the script to him. It was a doubtful venture for as most of his lineups are already looking huge. Finally, to work with him on this project has energised my spirits and I am looking forward to delivering a commendable work. We are now finalising the other actors and technicians”.

As regards the technical team for this film, is handling cinematography. He has already completed shooting for his debut film ‘Jiivi’, which is hitting screens in June. Editor Ragul and Art Director Vairabalan have been signed up for the project. With a wide array of sports based films consistently seen on big screens, director Prithivi assures that this one is exceptional. He adds, "This is going to be a film that delves into the world of ‘Athletics’ and the challenges that the protagonist faces in accomplishing his dreams."