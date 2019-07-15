In Com Staff July 15 2019, 9.38 pm July 15 2019, 9.38 pm

Yash is on a roll with his last release - KGF: Chapter 1, going on to become the biggest ever grosser in Kannada Cinema. He is now a household name across the country after the success of this movie prompted the makers to release it in a number of other languages and audiences all over our country watched the movie in their regional languages. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit had a stellar career but her last release was Santhu Straight Forward, in 2016. She then took a break to focus on her family but is now back to Cinema. Her next movie would be the upcoming Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, in which she will be seen opposite Nirup Bhandari, in the lead. This movie, directed by V Priya, is being bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, under his Rockline Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner.

The trailer of Aadi Lakshmi Puraana was released recently and it has been getting very good responses. This movie has music by Anup Bhandari with cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and editing by Joni Harsha. Following the completion of the ongoing cricket season, the producers have locked July 19th as the movie's release date. The trailer of the movie shows that we can expect comedy, romance, sentiment, and action in Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. This movie, going with the tagline - "The kick of Love... And Lies", is said to revolve around the titular characters - Aadi (Nirup) and Lakshmi (Radhika Pandit). Radhika looks as dashing as ever and it is good to know that we will be seeing her back on the big screens, soon!