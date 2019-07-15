Yash is on a roll with his last release - KGF: Chapter 1, going on to become the biggest ever grosser in Kannada Cinema. He is now a household name across the country after the success of this movie prompted the makers to release it in a number of other languages and audiences all over our country watched the movie in their regional languages. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit had a stellar career but her last release was Santhu Straight Forward, in 2016. She then took a break to focus on her family but is now back to Cinema. Her next movie would be the upcoming Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, in which she will be seen opposite Nirup Bhandari, in the lead. This movie, directed by V Priya, is being bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, under his Rockline Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner.
The trailer of Aadi Lakshmi Puraana was released recently and it has been getting very good responses. This movie has music by Anup Bhandari with cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and editing by Joni Harsha. Following the completion of the ongoing cricket season, the producers have locked July 19th as the movie's release date. The trailer of the movie shows that we can expect comedy, romance, sentiment, and action in Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. This movie, going with the tagline - "The kick of Love... And Lies", is said to revolve around the titular characters - Aadi (Nirup) and Lakshmi (Radhika Pandit). Radhika looks as dashing as ever and it is good to know that we will be seeing her back on the big screens, soon!
The trailer of this movie was released in a grand affair, by Rocking Star Yash himself. The entire cast and crew of this movie were present at the event and Nirup described that this would be a wholesome family entertainer that will not make anybody feel uncomfortable while watching it. Considered to be Sandalwood's Cinderella, Radhika Pandit's first movie after marriage would be this film. At the event, Yash revealed that he was narrated the script of this movie by Suhasini Maniratnam and that it was she who introduced him to director Priya V. Yash seems to have been impressed with the script and put it across to Rockline Venkatesh and that is how this project is said to have fallen into place. Watch this space for more updates...