In Com Staff April 26 2019, 3.31 pm April 26 2019, 3.31 pm

Aadi Saikumar is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming film Burra Katha. As already known, this film marks the debut of writer Ratna Babu as a director. The protagonist in the movie is said to be born with two brains. The shooting of the film is already done and it is currently in the post-production stage. Now, our sources have revealed the release date of the film! The film is all set to see the light of the day on May 24.

According to our sources, “The film’s post-production is currently on in full swing and thus the makers have decided to release it this summer on May 24.” Now, that’s some great news for Aadi’s fans! This film will be the actor’s 10th film and it is said that he will be seen in a completely different avatar. The director has also mentioned that this will be a concept based film. Mishti Chakraborthy and Naira Shah will be seen as the female leads while Rajendra Prasad and Posani Krishna Murali will be seen in supporting roles for this project.

Aadi Saikumar's next biggie Burra Katha to release on May 24!

Touted to be a full on fun entertainer, Burra Katha has been bankrolled by Deepala Arts Banner. Meanwhile, Aadi will be next seen in Jodi, in where he has been paired up with Shraddha Srinath. He is also currently awaiting the release of Operation Gold Fish, which has been long delayed, directed by Sai Kiran Adivi. The actor had made his debut with Prema Kavali which released in 2011. Stay tuned for more updates!