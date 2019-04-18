Aakashavani: SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya wraps up his first film as producer

Siddarthsrinivas April 18 2019, 1.07 pm April 18 2019, 1.07 pm

While his dad SS Rajamouli has already ruled the roost with a global blockbuster in Baahubali 2, son Karthikeya has been busy all these days with the shoot for his maiden production Aakashavani, an experimental film that is set in a village. The team has successfully kept the details about the storyline under wraps until now and will be making it public when they put out a teaser sometime next month.

Aakashavani was shot in the beautiful lands of the Paderu village near Araku. The film mostly features newcomers but for Tamil actor Samuthirakani, who landed himself a role in this film during the discussions prior to the start of Rajamouli’s RRR. “The entire shoot for the film has been completed, with only a small patchwork portion hanging in the balance,” says a source from the unit.

Karthikeya has bankrolled the film under his home banner Showing Business. The film has been directed by Ashwin Gangaraju, who was an assistant of Rajamouli right from the Eega days. Just like how his father had shared a great relationship with composer MM Keeravani, Karthikeya has appointed Keeravani’s son Kaala Bhairava to compose the music for this special project. Aakashavani has dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra and editing by Sreekar Prasad. If things go right, we can see the film hit the screens for the Dussehra weekend this year.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is busy with the shoot for his mammoth period spectacle RRR. The team is now filming some important portions of the film at live locations across Pune and Delhi.