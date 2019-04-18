Aakashavani: SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya wraps up his first film as producer

image
Aakashavani: SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya wraps up his first film as a producer!

Karthikeya who has been busy with the shoot for his maiden production Aakashavani has wrapped up his first film as a producer.

