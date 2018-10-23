Aamir Khan's Lagaan is this noted director's favorite

Director Suseenthiran has made quite a few sports films in his career so far, namely Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu, Jeeva (cricket) and his upcoming Champion (football). None of the other South Indian directors have as many sports flicks to their credit and Suseenthiran emerges as a path-breaker in this regard. He will get back to the sports genre one more time with a new film titled Kennedy Club, starring Bharathiraja and Sasikumar in the lead roles. This will again be a film based on kabaddi. The film was formally announced on Monday evening with a first look poster.

Suseenthiran had already directed Bharathiraja to great effect in his superhit Pandiya Nadu while he will be working with Sasikumar for the first time. Sasikumar is fresh from acting in biggies like Petta and Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and has a few more films in his kitty.

In a recent chat, Suseenthiran said that he was naturally inclined towards sports films as they aren't bound by language and are purely driven by emotions and visuals. He also said that Aamir Khan's Lagaan is his all-time favorite film in the sports genre.

The director's Genius will meanwhile release coming Friday, October 26th. The trailer was released on Monday to good response.