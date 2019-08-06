In Com Staff August 06 2019, 3.12 pm August 06 2019, 3.12 pm

Curly mane beauty Nithya Menen is someone who is quite choosy about her scripts. While she is awaiting her Bollywood debut vehicle Mission Mangal, also featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and others, she has signed a Malayalam film Aaram Thirukalpana and the details of which she revealed in her social media page. She shared the first look poster of the film and mentioned that it is a crime thriller directed by Ajay Devaloka, whose first film was premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She further stated that Shine Tom Chacko is the male lead and both their roles are very interesting. She mentioned that she was looking forward to start the film and that it was a young and talented crew.

It is said that although Shine Tom and Nithya Menen are the main leads, they are not paired in the film. It is not touted to be a typical hero and heroine film and that it is a crime thriller. Nithya reveals the reason why she took up this film when she says, “I found, Ajay’s previous film Who, really interesting. It was made in English and Malayalam. I always look forward to work with people who are technically brilliant, makes movies with certain kind of sensibilities and whose standards are slightly above par. I am very sure this is going to be one such movie.”