Market Raja MBBS may sound like Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS, but from what we hear about the story, it does not seem to be a sequel of it or have any connection, except for the similarity in the title and perhaps a little likeness in the story. And, director Saran who helmed Vasool Raja is only calling the shots in this film too, which could be another of the common factors. We had earlier reported about this film’s progress that dubbing has begun and that a few action sequences were still pending. We now have information about one of the main characters in the film - Rohini. Apparently, she will be playing a hearing challenged woman in this film.

Our sources shed light on this aspect when they say, “Rohini ma’am plays an important role in the film. She works in Amma Unavagam and is hearing challenged. People need to speak louder to her. She plays the mom for heroine Kavya Thapar!” The first look poster of the film - Market Raja MBBS was much talked about. It had Radhika sitting thuggishly in a chair, smoking a cigar. She is apparently playing mom to hero Arav and is said to be a female don. Arav will be essaying the role of a railway contractor, who turns into an eccentric rowdy. Apparently Saran has tried an action comedy fantasy genre for the first time, with this film.