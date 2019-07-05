In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.51 pm July 05 2019, 5.51 pm

Actor Aari may not be having many films on hand but the handsome actor is a very socially conscious and a responsible person. He has been vocal about many social issues and is projecting himself as someone who is favouring the needs of the Tamil people and the language. He has recently started an initiative called the Naam Thamizh Mozhiyil Kaiezhuthiduvom, meaning 'lets sign' in Tamil. To reiterate this, the actor has produced and acted in a short film called Sundara Thaai Mozhi (beautiful mother tongue). This short film is being screened at the Tenth World Tamil Conference, which is being held from the 4th to 7th July in Chicago.

Aari has floated a production house named Aarimugam, which has funded this short film. The film is directed by Guru N Narayanan and the music has been composed by Nedunjalaai fame Sathya. Dillraj, who had cranked the camera in Vijay Antony’s Annadurai is the cinematographer for this short film. Sabu Joseph, who had won the National Award for Best Editing for the film Vallinam, has edited the short film. Aari has been invited as one of the special guests for the conference and he states, “I feel honoured to have been invited for the World Tamil Conference. I also want to send my short film Sundara Thaai Mozhi to other international film festivals too. I plan to make more such films under my banner, that would talk about the value of Tamil!”