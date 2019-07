In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.51 pm July 05 2019, 5.51 pm

Actor Aari may not be having many films on hand but the handsome actor is a very socially conscious and a responsible person. He has been vocal about many social issues and is projecting himself as someone who is favouring the needs of the Tamil people and the language. He has recently started an initiative called the Naam Thamizh Mozhiyil Kaiezhuthiduvom, meaning 'lets sign' in Tamil. To reiterate this, the actor has produced and acted in a short film called Sundara Thaai Mozhi (beautiful mother tongue). This short film is being screened at the Tenth World Tamil Conference, which is being held from the 4th to 7th July in Chicago.

Aari has floated a production house named Aarimugam, which has funded this short film. The film is directed by Guru N Narayanan and the music has been composed by Nedunjalaai fame Sathya. Dillraj, who had cranked the camera in Vijay Antony’s Annadurai is the cinematographer for this short film. Sabu Joseph, who had won the National Award for Best Editing for the film Vallinam, has edited the short film. Aari has been invited as one of the special guests for the conference and he states, “I feel honoured to have been invited for the World Tamil Conference. I also want to send my short film Sundara Thaai Mozhi to other international film festivals too. I plan to make more such films under my banner, that would talk about the value of Tamil!”

Aari had left on the 2July to attend this Conference, at Chicago. 'Keezhadi Nam Thaaymadi' is the central theme of the conference which will see the participation and speeches of Tamil scholars such as Solomon Paapaiah, Patti Mandram Raja, Seerkaazhi Sivachidambaram and many others. These dignitaries will be delivering special lectures. There is also a music concert of Yuvan Shankar Raja which is scheduled at this event. It has to be recalled that last year at the 31Thamizh Sanga Peravai, which was held in North America, Tamilians all over the world had congregated and signed in Tamil. This has found its entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. Following this, actor Aari has been spreading the message to everyone that they should sign only in their mother tongue.