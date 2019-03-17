Abhishek Agarwal all set to back Goodachari's sequel

When it was announced that Goodachari is going to get a sequel, fans were ecstatic. It was already informed earlier that the scripting of the sequel is on-going and shooting will be started by mid-2019 in order to give it a 2020 release. Now, the latest update is that Abhishek Agarwal, who last year co-produced Kirik Party and Sesh Adivi’s Goodachari is all set to bankroll this sequel as well. Abhishek also plays a crucial role in the Censor Board Advisory Panel Committee.

According to our sources, "the scripting of the sequel is being done by Sesh and debutant Rahul Pakala. The producer, Abhishek, is confident about creating the same kind of magic that Goodachari created on-screen." This highly anticipated sequel will see Adivi Sesh as the lead. Along with this, Abhishek is also bankrolling a film based on Tiger Nageshwara Rao and he will be co-producing Gopichand’s untitled film, and Teja’s directorial, Sita. Well, that is quite an interesting line-up that has been taken up by Abhishek.

Vamsi Krishna’s Tiger Nageshwara Rao which stars Bellamkonda Srinivas, is all set to go on the floors soon. According to reports, the script work of the film has already been completed and all the permissions required from the Nageshjwara Rao’s family, have been taken by Abhishek. Abhishek also currently has his eyes on a number of films and if things work out in his favour, not only will his films get rave reviews but also mint a lot of money! Stay tuned for more updates.