Accident on the sets of Vijay’s next with director Atlee

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 7.34 pm April 24 2019, 7.34 pm

We had earlier reported about the inclusion of Varsha Bollamma as part of the cast of Thalapathy 63. Now we have an update which is about a mishap that happened on the sets of the film. As we have been updating the readers, the shoot of this film produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Atlee is happening at EVP Film city at the outskirts of Chennai. A massive set has been erected to recreate a football ground where shoot is happening in this schedule for the film.

On Tuesday, Selvaraj belonging to Saligramam, was working in the capacity of an electrician on the sets. That’s when a focus lamp which was tied to a crane at a height of 100 feet fell on Selvaraj’s head and injured him. He was immediately rushed to Porur Ramachandra hospital where he has been given the necessary treatment. Our sources add, “Today, hero Vijay also visited Selvaraj and ensured that he get the required treatment”. It is indeed unfortunate that such mishaps happen.

Thalapathy 63 which began a few months ago had been shooting in and around Chennai for the most part. The film is about Women’s football and Vijay plays the coach for Tamil Nadu football team. Induja plays the captain of the football team and Reba Monika John, Varsha Bollamma and Robo Shankar’s daughter play some of the player’s roles. Nayanthara is the heroine of this film which has AR Rahman scoring music. Thalapathy 63 is likely to get its title on Vijay’s birthday which is June 22.