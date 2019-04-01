image
Monday, April 1st 2019
Acclaimed cinematographer Natty taunts Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, wants to distance himself from such films

Natty has raised a question on his twitter page, asking if quality or standard is to celebrate distasteful and loathsome elements and that he wants to distance himself from such things

