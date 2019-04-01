Acclaimed cinematographer Natty taunts Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, wants to distance himself from such films

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 5.00 pm April 01 2019, 5.00 pm

The Tamil film Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, hit the screens last week on 29th March amidst huge expectations. The film has managed to remain in the centre of all the talks for good and bad reasons. While it worked for critics and a section of the audience, there are also others who feel otherwise. Super Deluxe features Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin and Gayathrie in the lead with a number of other actors in the support cast.

There are four different stories in the film with a few inter-connected to each other. Samantha and Fahadh play an arranged marriage couple whose life takes a complete turn when faced with an unexpected accident. There is also a group of teenagers who are on a mission to see a porn film. This film showcases these things in a very matter of fact way and does not pronounce a judgment on its' characters behaviour. This has ruffled a lot of feathers in the moralist society which has come out openly criticising the film.

One such criticism has come in from acclaimed cinematographer and actor Natty who has raised a question on his twitter page, asking if quality or standard is to celebrate distasteful and loathsome elements and that he wants to distance himself from such things. He also added that the film was intolerable and wondered what the problem was. His tweets were met with mixed responses.

Super deluxe.... தாங்க முடியலடா சாமி....ஏன்டா என்ன பிரச்சனை .... — N.Nataraja Subramani (@natty_nataraj) March 30, 2019

While some agreed to whatever he said, some also trolled him saying the film was much better than the ones he had acted in.