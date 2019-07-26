In Com Staff July 26 2019, 2.02 pm July 26 2019, 2.02 pm

Ever since comedian Santhanam turned his focus from being an artist who provides humour to the audiences to a full-fledged hero, he has been doing quite a few films but is yet to taste the expected success. Today, his films Accused No. 1 aka A1 releases and the actor met the press ahead of the release to talk about the film and also the controversies surrounding it. The teaser of the film that was released a few days ago had dialogues deriding Brahmin community which had triggered widespread protests seeking a ban on the film. Santhanam, looking trim and smart having lost oodles of weight addressed these issues when he met the press.

He said, “It is a little difficult to work in the Tamil film industry as there are many restrictions here which are not found in the other film industries of the south. We need creative freedom to weave a comedy script, which is not here”. Further explaining Santhanam says, “The film talks about the love between a local North Chennai boy Saravanan played by me and a Brahmin girl essayed by Tara Alisha Berry as Ramya. The humour should revolve within these two characters. And people come to a Santhanam movie to enjoy the comedy. And any comedy can be spiced up only when there’s a conflict”.

He further drew inferences from veteran comedians when he said, “If you notice from the days of ace comedians like Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, Nagesh, Goundamani and Senthil, and Vadivelu, humour works to a large extent when you allow them to perform counter-reactions, be they dialogues or through body language. And that’s precisely what Johnson, the director of the film, has incorporated in A1. A teaser is meant for teasing and we did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of anyone. And when you watch the film, you would know.” There were also talks that Santhanam could have totally avoided such caste references and could have remained neutral. Whatever be the case, if the film has good content, it is bound to win, if not, how much ever one tries to create controversy or buzz, it would fall flat.