Ace sound designer Resul Pookutty nominated for Asian Film Awards for 2.0!

Acclaimed sound designer Resul Pookutty, who won the Oscar Award for Best Sound Mixing for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionare, stunned everyone without a surprise by his audio mixing in Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0. It is the only film which had a new sound format called 4D SRL. Shankar was very insistent on the fact that the sound should be on par with the visuals. And so it was, thanks to Resul. Now, the sound designer has announced that he has been nominated for the Asian Film Awards, for his work in 2.0.

Resul took to Twitter to share the great news and wrote that he is competing with two Chinese, one Korean and one Japanese movies. The Asian Film Awards (AFA) will celebrate its 13th anniversary this year. The awards ceremony will be held on March 17, 2019, at Hong Kong’s TVB City. 2.0 was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crores. This film stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson as the lead pair. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is seen playing the baddie and other supporting actors include Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Riyaz Khan.

The songs of this film were by AR Rahman and Nirav Shah handled the cinematography while Anthony did the editing for this massive film. The film did very well in all the languages and it is even set to release in China. In India, 2.0 made Rs 337 crores, while it brought in Rs 114 crores from the international market. Noted filmmaker Rima Das has also been nominated at the Asian Film Awards for her second directorial film.