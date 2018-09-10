Acid test for Samantha this week; Tamil cinema is watching!

The genre of female-centric films has seen mixed results in Tamil cinema. Thanks to Nayanthara there is at least a market for such films but there have been quite a few duds too to bring down the enthusiasm of fans. Mostly it is the senior lot of heroines like Trisha, Nayanthara, Jyotika and Anushka Shetty who are the face of such films, where the heroine calls the shots. The likes of Amala Paul, Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Samantha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Anjali and Andrea are also branching out to such films.

Come September 13, we have Samantha as the face of U-Turn, which is set to release in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It is the remake of the Kannada film of the same title, and would be an acid test for Samantha as a performer and solo box office draw. The success of U-Turn would go some way in further establishing women-oriented films in Tamil cinema.

Let’s look at other popular actresses and how their heroine-led projects performed at the ticket window.

This year, Anushka's Bhaagamathie was a highly successful venture in Telugu but was a pretty mediocre performer in its Tamil dubbed version. Keerthy Suresh's Savitri was a blockbuster success in the Telugu original Mahanati and an average success in the Tamil dub. Samantha also made her mark in Mahanati, playing a journalist.

Trisha's Mohini was a washout right from its first show. On the other hand, Nayanthara has given a huge face-lift recently to women-oriented films in Tamil cinema thanks to Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal in quick succession. She also had the memorable Aramm in November 2017.

Kajal Aggarwal would be trying out her luck with the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. Tamannaah, Manjima and Parul Yadav are the lead women in the Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada remakes respectively.

Aishwarya Rajesh has Kanaa, where she plays a cricketer from humble beginnings. The film looks highly promising and is a potential success in the making. Jyotika has the Tumhari Sulu remake Kaatrin Mozhi set to release on October 18. Amala Paul has Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Aadai in her kitty.