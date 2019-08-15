Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.00 pm August 15 2019, 2.00 pm

Action King Arjun, who is synonymous with patriotic films is interestingly born on the 15th of August which is the Indian Independence Day. The actor who is known for many of his upright cop films and also a fit body celebrates his 55th birthday today. Hailing from Karnataka, Arjun Sarja has acted in many Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films and a few Malayalam and Hindi films are also there to his credit. He has won two Tamil Nadu State Awards for his performance in the films Gentleman and Mudhalvan, both directed by Shankar and two Karnataka State Awards for the films Prasad and Abhimanyu.

After having acted in a few Kannada films, Arjun made his Tamil entry in director Rama Narayanan’s Nandri, in 1984. After many insignificant roles in forgettable films for almost a decade, his first break in Tamil cinema came in the form of Gentleman directed by Shankar in the year 1993. The film catapulted the hero to stardom and since then there has been no looking back for this actor. In his career spanning close to almost four decades, Arjun is popular for his sharp stunts, a chiseled body and a patriotic flavour in his films.