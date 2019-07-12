In Com Staff July 12 2019, 5.14 pm July 12 2019, 5.14 pm

Thalapathy Vijay is working day and night to complete his 63rd film Bigil, under the direction of Atlee, funded by AGS Entertainment. Recently, Vijay fans went into a tizzy after producer Archana informed that Vijay is singing for the first time under music director AR Rahman’s composition. The film has been shaping up well and is ready to be wrapped up as a Diwali present for the Vijay fans. Vijay is someone who finalises his next while working on the current. In that sense, his next is announced to be directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj under the production of Xavier Britto. It was said that Arjun would be essaying the role of an antagonist in this film and also in director Shankar’s Mudhalvan 2. But we have information that it is just a rumour.

Action King Arjun is a versatile artist who can shine both as a hero and also as a villain. His role as that of the antagonist in the Vishal starrer Irumbu Thirai was much appreciated and since then, there have been rumors that the Rhythm hero would be playing the baddie in Vijay’s film with Lokesh too. However, when we contacted our sources close to the development team of Vijay 64, they strongly denied this. They said, “The cast and crew of Vijay 64 are yet to get firmed up. Lokesh is right now busy with his Karthi film Kaithi, post which the director will devote his time for Vijay's film. Therefore, the talks about Arjun being the baddie in Vijay 64 are mere rumours!”

With regard to Shankar’s Mudhalvan's sequel also, there was a buzz that Arjun has been roped into the essay role that he did in the original version. Again, this was also denied by our sources. As of now, Shankar is busy with Indian 2 and the works related to it. Mudhalvan 2 would take a while to begin and hence there is no credence in the talk that Arjun has been roped into this film. So folks... For further updates on these projects, please stay tuned and we will keep you posted.