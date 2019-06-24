In Com Staff June 24 2019, 4.41 pm June 24 2019, 4.41 pm

The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu has been basking in the success of his last release Maharshi, which turned out to be the 25th of his career. Now, it has been revealed that his next movie has been titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, with director Anil Ravipudi. This movie has been talked about for quite some time and now we have it on record that this project will take off soon. It is being reported that the shooting for this movie will begin from the first week of July. The details of the cast and crew have been kept under wraps but we have confirmation that Action Queen Vijayashanthi will be playing an important role in this movie. We have further details regarding her character here!

After a gap of over thirteen years, Vijayashanthi is returning to the big screens and her role is said to be that of substantial importance to the movie. There have been rumors that she would either be playing the role of an antagonist or that of Mahesh's mother but she has revealed that she is playing neither of these roles. Talking about Vijayashanthi, a source close to the movie's unit says, "Vijayashanthi is playing an important role but she will not be seen as Mahesh Babu's mother nor the antagonist in the movie."

Shooting for this movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is expected to begin soon. Following the success of his Maharshi, Mahesh Babu took off for a European vacation with his family and he was also spotted watching an India match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Recently, Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport when he was traveling to Mumbai for an advertisement shoot! Stay tuned for updates...