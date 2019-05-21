Actor and producer Nitin Sathyaa calls Vivek Oberoi a 'dumb duck'!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 12.10 am May 21 2019, 12.10 am

Cinema stars and their social media wars are nothing new. Every now and then someone posts about something and someone else starts criticising it. As they say, there’s no impressing the Twitterati! Vivek Oberoi has made a commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019's exit polls while mixing it with some incredibly personal stuff! The Twitterverse is exploding with comments stating how ‘distasteful’ his post is. Vivek shared a meme that features him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Captioning the collage image, Vivek wrote, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life."

Celebrities and people are speaking up about how the actor has ‘crossed the limit’ by posting this picture. Many have shared the image and called him out for posting images of someone else and even involving a child in it. Actor and producer Nitin Sathyaa took to Twitter and replied to Vivek saying that the actor is a ‘dumb duck’. He also mocked the fact that the same Vivek posted statements against Kamal Haasan. Sonam Kapoor too replied to this and wrote that the post is ‘distasteful and classless’. Vivek is yet to reply to this and he has not deleted the post either.

U insane dumb duck and u tweet about @ikamalhaasan sir... thoooo.... https://t.co/KhDW7iPNVL — Nitinsathyaa (@Nitinsathyaa) May 20, 2019

Earlier, Vivek had called out Kamal Haasan for making the statement where he said that “the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse." Vivek replied to this saying this may divide people so he should not be speaking like this. While Kamal Haasan had not replied to it, many people on Twitter backed Vivek’s post and agreed to him. Now, people are mocking Vivek for posting this picture involving someone else and their personal life. Whether he deletes the photo and apologises for it, is yet to be seen. On the work front, he is busy with the biopic on PM Narendra Modi which will release on this Friday, May 24.