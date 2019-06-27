Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 9.05 am June 27 2019, 9.05 am

Veteran actor and filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala, on Wednesday, breathed her last in Hyderabad after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Aged 73, Vijaya was at the Continental Hospitals in Gachibowli when she passed away. Having helmed 44 films in Telugu as a director, she found her name at the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002 or being the female filmmaker with the highest number of films.

Vijaya, who was earlier married to Krishna Murthy, has a son named Naresh from her first marriage. After her divorce, she tied the knot with Telugu actor Krishna. She is survived by Krishna and step-children Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, Priyadarshini, Manjula, and Padmavathi.

Vijaya, apart from having directed 44 films, also starred in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She began as a child artist in Tamil and Telugu films and later went on to act in films such as Alluri Seetharama Raju, Asadhyudu, Bangaru Gajulu, Manuvadu, Engaveettu Penn, Uyira Maanama and Bhargavi Nilayam, to name a few.

She also held the prestige of being one of the very few female directors to have directed legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. Actors such as Rajinikanth, Mammootty and Chandramohan and more have worked with her in the past.