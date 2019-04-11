Actor Ganesh Venkatraman shares the news of his wife Nisha’s pregnancy!

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 4.51 pm April 11 2019, 4.51 pm

Actor Ganesh Venkatraman is a happy man and is on cloud nine, for all the right reasons. Ganesh, who got married to TV actress Nisha Krishnan in the year 2015, has disclosed on social media that he is going to become a father soon. Sharing photos of him and his wife during her traditional baby shower function, Ganesh stated that he is welcoming the soon to come ‘new arrival’ in his family and sought blessings for him and his wife from everyone.

On the professional front, Ganesh had recently mentioned that he had signed a Telugu film with his Damarukam director Srinivas Reddy. This movie's shooting began just a couple of weeks ago. Ganesh had also stated that his character in the film would be something that is very different from the ones he has done so far, which made him give his nod to the project. The rest of the cast and crew would soon be made public.

Ganesh Venkatraman has been doing good work across many film industries and his notable films in Tamil are Unnai Pol Oruvan where he played ATS Officer Arif Khan, Mohan Raja’s Thani Oruvan, Sundar C’s Theeya Vela Seyyanum Kumaru and Saravanan’s Ivan Vera Maadhiri, to name a few. He also took part in the Season 1 of the Bigg Boss reality show but unfortunately did not win the title. He dated his current wife Nisha for a few months before they tied the knot. Nisha is a popular TV artist and has played the role of Draupadi in the TV series Mahabharata. She was also a host of a morning show on a leading TV channel. She has also played some small roles, in a few films. We congratulate the joyful couple Ganesh and Nisha on this happy news and wish them a wonderful parenthood.