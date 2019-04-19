Actor Karunakaran apologises to all Vijay fans and regrets using the word 'hate'

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 8.05 pm April 19 2019, 8.05 pm

Karunakaran is an actor who is known for his nonchalant portrayal of characters in his films. He has come to be known as someone who can excel in both humorous as well as serious roles. Last year in October, the actor was involved in an abusive twitter brawl with Thalapathy Vijay fans. Vijay had mentioned about the functioning of a government in the Sarkar movie audio launch, of which Karunakaran took a dig at and tweeted if Vijay’s advice was only for leaders and not for actors. Later, he also asked Vijay to tell his fans not to be abusive and hateful.

In today’s online media, fans of Ajith and Vijay are constantly at loggerheads pulling the other actors down with their filthy, abusive and crass comments. If the actors themselves come out and condemn this, it would be good but it doesn’t seem to happen. In such a scenario, the scuffle between Karunakaran and Vijay fans reached a peak when both the parties continued to put the others down with back to back tweets. Karunakaran had also mentioned that he started hating Vijay because of his abusive fans. The incident further went on with the actor lodging a complaint with the cybercrime Police.

However, today, everything seems to have cooled down on Karunakaran’s side. He has come out and tweeted an apology note saying that he does not hate anyone and that he should not have used the word ‘hate’ while talking about Vijay. He also added that he is fond of Vijay and that the actor knows about this. He also apologized to all those on social media, if he had hurt them in any way. While many accepted his apology, some trolled him. We would like to say all is well that ends well and hope this issue ends here. Let there be peace and love!