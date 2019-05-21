Actor Karunakaran takes a stand for Vivek Oberoi over Aishwarya Rai meme controversy!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 5.03 pm May 21 2019, 5.03 pm

Vivek Oberoi was recently mired in controversy when he posted a meme that featured him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Captioning the collage image, Vivek wrote, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life." Twitter exploded with hateful comments against him and following this, the actor deleted the picture. Many celebrities too wrote about how distasteful his humour was. Furthermore, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) even sent notices to the actor. Defending himself Vivek told a news agency, “I'm waiting for National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women. I'd like to meet them, I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong." It looks like Vivek's clarification has convinced Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Now, actor Karunakaran has taken a stand for Vivek and written on Twitter that the actor’s response makes sense and he also said that the meme was not liked by people because it was a piece of gossip and was not true. It seems like not everyone is against Vivek over this controversy. What’s left to be seen is whether the NCW and MSCW take any measure against him or not. Earlier, Vivek had called out Kamal Haasan for making the statement where he said that “the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse." Vivek replied to this saying this may divide people so he should not be speaking like this. Karunakaran's latest release is the SJ Surya starrer Monster, which is going strong at the theatres!

His response makes sense what made us think bad on that meme is our view on the gossips or news that are not true #VivekOberoi see only reality not the things we assume to be real 👍🏻 https://t.co/z1yUSGbDUP — Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) May 20, 2019

Following all the furore, Vivek Oberoi deleted his tweet involving Aishwarya after netizens slammed him. The actor wrote that if women felt insulted seeing it, he should delete it. On the work front, he is busy promoting his biopic on PM Narendra Modi, which will release on this Friday, May 24.