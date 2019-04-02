Actor Mohan Babu slams jail term verdict as false propaganda!

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 10.06 pm April 02 2019, 10.06 pm

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, who was a former Nominated Member of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under the leadership of NT Rama Rao, was away from politics for quite some time. Very recently, he has been in the headlines for a number of reasons... First, he made the news when he was said to have been placed under house arrest, following a non-repayment of college fees refund for a student in his educational institution. Mohan Babu again made headlines when he joined the YSR Congress, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, a couple of days back! Now, he is back in the spotlight again...

There have been widespread reports on the internet that Mohan Babu had been sentenced to a 1-year jail sentence in a 10-year-old cheque bounce case, filed by Tollywood filmmaker YVS Chowdary! Reports state that the Hyderabad Court had convicted Mohan Babu and issued a sentence of a one-year jail term and had also directed him to repay the amount of Rs. 40.75 lakhs. Mohan Babu's production house Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures was also found guilty and slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000. However, the 'Dialogue King' took to his Twitter page to rubbish these reports!

Just heard about the false news propaganda by a few TV networks. Much to their disappointment, I am at my home in Hyderabad. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) April 2, 2019

Sources close to Mohan Babu state, "He had already cleared the amount due for Mr YVS Chowdary for his work in Saleem. The cheque in question here had been given as an advance amount for a new project. However, when Saleem failed at the box office, Mohan Babu garu did not go ahead with the new project and had even asked YVS Chowdary to not deposit the cheque as they were not going to do another movie!" There are reports that actor Mohan Babu is planning to challenge this verdict at a higher court. Watch this space for more updates...