Actor Prasanna also enters digital space with Thiravam, a web series on Mooligai Petrol fame Ramar Pillai

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.24 pm May 09 2019, 5.24 pm

The field of entertainment is ever on the changing path and viewers these days get to choose diverse viewing platforms to get entertained. A few years ago, there were just Television and cinema theatres to unwind after a hard day. But with the advent of digital platforms and OTTs, the audiences are spoilt for choice. A major advantage in such streaming platforms is that it gives immense freedom for the creator to express his thoughts and the financials are also not as huge as cinema, in terms of investment.

When it comes to Tamil web series, one can say it is still in the nascent stage and is slowly developing into an interesting alternate medium of expression. Balaji Mohan’s As I am suffering from Kaadhal is one of the pioneering shows. There are many actors who are open to experimenting on this platform and the latest one to join this bandwagon is actor Prasanna. He will soon be seen in a web series for Zee which is titled as Thiravam, meaning liquid. Apparently, the story is about the life of Ramar Pillai, who a few years ago had come out with the idea of Mooligai Petrol which is herbal petrol.

Arvind Krishna, a popular cinematographer, has directed this web series which will premiere on May 21. Thiravam also features Indhuja of Meyaadha Maan fame, Kalaiyarasan, Kaali Venkat, John Vijay, Swayam and Nagendra Prasad. In the web-series, Prasanna’s character's name is Ravi Prakash and he invents the 'Mooligai Petrol' and gets caught in a case. How he comes out of this, forms the crux of Thiravam. Stay tuned for further updates.