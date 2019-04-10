Actor Rahman to play a cop in debutant director Subburaj's film!

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 9.08 pm April 10 2019, 9.08 pm

After his first innings as a hero in many films, actor Rahman started choosing his roles very diligently in his second innings. His versatility can be seen in him taking up cop roles and villain roles as well as varied character roles. His film with debut director Karthick Naren - Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, where he played a cop, got him a lot of acclaim. However, the actor was a little miffed as post this film, he had been getting roles only as a cop. He had been rejecting many such offers but apparently a story from a debutant director Subburaj had made the actor bend his rules and accept, even though he would be playing a police officer in it.

This film is yet to be titled and is based on a true incident. The screenplay of this movie is said to be quite unique. This film is set against the backdrop of Madurai and Dindigul. Talking about this project, Rahman was quoted as saying, “Although I did not want to accept any cop roles after Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, I said yes to Subburaj’s film because it is different. It talks about the conflict between the bureaucrats and the elected representatives. The story is woven around a central knot which is the misuse of power.” This shows that there must have been something very attractive in the script to elicit a positive response from this veteran star!

A little birdie states that Rahman's role as a cop involves taking up and fighting a case for a victim who had been wronged because of the misuse of power. This film is also said to deal about the flaws in our education system. Rahman also added that there is a socially relevant message in this film but at the same time it would not be preachy. Varsha Belawadi, a badminton player is paired with Rahman in this film. Stay tuned for further updates...