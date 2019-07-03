In Com Staff July 03 2019, 6.04 pm July 03 2019, 6.04 pm

Nepotism is no more an uncommon word among the audience anymore. Every film industry has had one or many nepotism cases. While some star-kids go on to become great actors and big names, some fail miserably. When all the members in a family are in the film business, you know that the somewhere the gene has struck just right. Talking about families being in the cinema, Rajasekhar is surely one of those fathers’ who is proud of having his whole family involved in films. His two daughters, Shivani and Shivatmika, are both trying to create their name in the industry while his wife is already a polished actress. Talking to a leading media, Rajasekhar has admitted that he might be doing a family film soon!

But this family film won’t just be any other film it will include his daughter, his wife and him! The actor told the publication that his daughters came up with the story idea and it is quite impressive. He also said that all four of his family will act in the movie and it will be produced by C Kalyan who liked the story. But, how soon will it go on floors? Answering this question Rajasekhar said that it will take time as he wants both his daughters to first experience a few films and create a name of their own. The Kalki actor also told the leading media that unfortunately, Shivani’s debut film has stalled and although he wanted his elder daughter to debut in films first, Shivatmika’s film is now seeing the light of the day before Shiani’s.