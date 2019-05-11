Actor Ramesh Thilak denies being a part of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 3!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 7.09 pm May 11 2019, 7.09 pm

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan is all set to return to the small screen as the host of the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss, for the third season! Speculations were rife that the actor would not be able to host this season because of his political commitments. But, several reports state that Kamal Haasan already shot for the show's promos, and an official announcement about the show can be expected soon. Now, fans keep wondering who will be chosen for Bigg Boss each year. This time, there were lots of rumours that actor Ramesh Thilak was going to be one of the participants. But, the actor has denied these and said it is false!

Uploading a video on his Twitter account, Thilak said that all the rumours are baseless and that he is not a part of Bigg Boss 3. Well, from what it looks like we will have to wait some more to finally get to know who all are going to go inside the Bigg Boss house! The show is expected to air from the second week of June, just like every other year. Ramesh was last seen in the hit film Kumbalangi Nights and is awaiting the release of his Tamil film, Dharma Prabhu, starring Yogi Babu in the lead role.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 3, many reports state that Sakshi Agarwal and Laila have been approached to be participants this year, however, nothing is confirmed as of yet. Let’s wait and see who all get to go inside the infamous house this time around!