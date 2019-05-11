  3. Regional
Actor Ramesh Thilak denies being a part of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 3!

Regional

Ramesh Thilak was last seen in the hit film Kumbalangi Nights.

Bigg Boss 3Kamal HaasanKumbalangi NightsRamesh ThilakTrending In South
