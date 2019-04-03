Actor turned director Suresh Gopi will be NDA's candidate for Thrissur Lok Sabha seat

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 8.54 pm April 03 2019, 8.54 pm

Election fever has caught on and the political parties are in various stages of announcing their candidates. In our nation where cricket and cinema are the most popular fields, it is only natural that the political leaders believe that personalities from these two sectors would fetch them sizable votes that can be translated into victory. In Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan has launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam and he is fielding candidates from his party but not personally fighting this election.

In Kerala, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party at the centre, has announced candidates for Thrissur and two constituencies in Gujarat. Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi has been fielded in Thrissur area. He is already a member of parliament in Rajya Sabha and in fact the only one from Mollywood to enjoy this stature. Politics is not something that is new to Suresh Gopi. While in college he was in the student’s wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist). Later he joined the Indian National Congress. However, he changed his affiliation and joined Bharatiya Janata Party in October 2016.

The move of NDA candidate Thushar Vellapally to Wayanad to field against Rahul Gandhi has paved way for the BJP announcing Suresh Gopi’s candidature for the prestigious Thrissur constituency. A happy Suresh Gopi was quoted as saying, “Upon the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Secretary of the party requested me to contest in Thirssur and I gladly agreed”. This decision was taken on Tuesday night. Thrissur is a constituency that the BJP is hopeful of performing well along with Trivandrum and Pattanamthitta.