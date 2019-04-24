Actor turned politician Innocent spent the election day with a 5 year old fan, video goes viral!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 9.32 pm April 24 2019, 9.32 pm

It is not a new thing for actors to turn politicians. We have over the years seen many actors take the politics route and gain even more popularity. It is well known that ace comedian and sitting Chalakudy Lok Sabha member is standing against Congress veteran Benny Behanan in this Lok Sabha elections. While politicians are busy with their various campaigns, Innocent took some time out of his busy day to meet a five-year-old boy on polling day. The actor-turned-politician went to meet this little boy, Sreedev, at Thuravur near Angamaly.

A video has been going viral on the internet where little Sreedev is seen having a heated conversation with his family members where he is seen telling them that Mr Innocent will win the elections this time. Sreedev is the son of auto rickshaw driver Biju, who is the secretary of the CITU’s Autorickshaw Union in Thuravur. In the video, one of his relatives says that lotus will bloom in Chalakudy, this is when the child is heard saying that it will only fade. In the video, Sreedev is also seen telling his father that he had told him that Mr Innocent will win. This video was of course shared by the LDF candidate on Facebook and it has garnered many likes and views.

This is the reason that the politician reached the little boy’s house with lots of gifts and advised the boy not to fight with people who say that he will not win. Innocent was a former President of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.