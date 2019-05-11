Actor Udhaya comes down heavily on Vishal on the eve of Ayogya's release

Lmk May 11 2019, 3.02 pm May 11 2019, 3.02 pm

Udhaya is one of the struggling actors in Tamil cinema. He is known better as director AL Vijay’s elder brother. He got a fair amount of reach and recognition for his brief support role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalaivaa, directed by AL Vijay. Udhaya has also held a position in the Nadigar Sangam and was once close to Vishal, who is the General Secretary of the Sangam. The two had a fall out recently when the actor’s film Utharavu Maharaja released and quickly went out of theaters due to a poor release. Udhaya accused Vishal of not taking care of the interests of small films and being preferential in his treatment. Udhaya has now sent out a press note accusing Vishal further, on the eve of Ayogya’s release.

Udhaya’s statement is as follows. “I take this opportunity to wish your movie Ayogya a massive success. I wholeheartedly wish that the issues affecting the release of the movie shall be sorted out soon. Recently I came to know from an article in The Hindu that you said that my movie Utharavu Maharaja did not have good content & hence only 4 people might have watched it. I do appreciate and respect everyone's opinion and comments, whether it is positive or negative. I also take good points when it comes to criticism. But I never get carried away with blind comments. And unfortunately, your comment about my movie was a blind comment because I’m sure that you have not watched that movie.

My film suffered a lot to get theatres. And you know very well how that happened since you are the person who paved the way for its disaster. I have received sincere feedback from the industry and audience regarding Utharavu Maharaja’s theme, content, acting and direction. And I’m satisfied with those sincere comments. I know that my film made decent business despite being released in just a few theatres.

There is nothing wrong in criticizing any movie but do not do that with personal grudges or with some other intention. And everyone knows what you have contributed sitting in a responsible position. Time will prove everything, my friend. Nothing else to tell, I believe in a simple theory "What goes around will come around".

Some deep words indeed by Udhaya. One wonders if Vishal would respond to this.