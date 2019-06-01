In Com Staff June 01 2019, 6.06 pm June 01 2019, 6.06 pm

Meera Mithun is a model and a beauty pageant titleholder who entered Kollywood through her first film 8 Thottakkal, in 2017, directed by Sri Ganesh. The film earned good critical acclaim and Meera's performance was also noticed. The very next year, she was seen as Kalaiayarasan’s wife in Vignesh Shivn-Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Koottam. The lady is also involved in conducting many fashion shows, in different places. Yesterday, she lodged a complaint against four people - Ajith Siva, Joe Michael, Praveen and Malarkodi, for giving death threats to her and fourteen other young girls.

After having lodged complaints against the aforementioned people, Meera Mithun met the media and said, “With my experience of having worked in the capacity of a zonal director in conducting Miss Tamil Nadu, I am now involved in organizing Miss Tamil Nadu Diva 2019, to be held on the 3rd of June. The people against whom I have lodged my complaint, have hacked my phone and website and have spread rumours against me on social media. They are doing this to disturb the event on 3rd June. They are also threatening my sponsors.”