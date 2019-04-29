  3. Regional
Actress Bhavana reveals that she was destined to be a part of 99 with Golden Star Ganesh

Regional

Actress Bhavana reveals that she was destined to be a part of 99 with Golden Star Ganesh

Actress Bhavana in one of her recent interviews shared some interesting details about the film and her character.

back
​ Sandalwood96Arjun JanyaBhavanaGaneshGolden star GaneshPreetham GubbiPrem KumarTrending In SouthTrishaVijay Sethupathi
nextZam Zam: Manjima Mohan opens up on the Queen remake and comparisons to Kangana Ranaut

within