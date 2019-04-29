Actress Bhavana reveals that she was destined to be a part of 99 with Golden Star Ganesh

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 8.55 pm April 29 2019, 8.55 pm

Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer 96' was a huge hit at the box office that also turned out to be audience's favourite. No doubts, Ram and Jaanu are the most loved characters in recent times. Director Prem Kumar was highly applauded for his matured writing and a neatly etched out screenplay that had many heartwarming moments which made people connect to the characters in the film. Post the success, the film was announced to be remade in Kannada and Telugu languages. The Kannada remake is all set to release on May 1 on a grand scale.

This version of 96 is titled as 99 and has Golden Star Ganesh and Bhavana reprising the lead characters. The film is directed by Preetham Gubbi and has music by Arjun Janya, marking his 100th film as a composer. The expectations for this film among the Sandalwood audience is quite high, but as far as the Kollywood audience is concerned, they seem to be little disappointed seeing the visuals of 99. According to them, the magic which was witnessed in 96 was missing in the Kannada remake. The film's overall reception would be known once the film releases on May 1st. Meanwhile, actress Bhavana in one of her recent interviews shared some interesting details about the film and her character.

She added that she can never recreate the magic produced by Trisha and she created her own version of Janaki in the film. She was reportedly quoted as saying, "I did give it a thought, but later I was convinced that I was destined to be a part of this project. I watched the original as an audience only after I had signed 99. However, when I started being Janaki, I forgot the original film I watched and brought in my perceptive to the character. I have tried to create my own version of Jaanu."