June 06 2019

Nanditha Swetha, although debuted in Pa Ranjith’s Attakathi in 2012, is yet to carve a niche for herself in the industry. She is mostly seen in a two heroine subject or a cameo appearance like the last week’s release Devi 2 directed by AL Vijay co-starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah. This week will see the actor in a film titled 7 directed by Nizar Shafi. In an interview to a leading English daily, she discusses her game plan in choosing films and also the characters she would like to do.

To a question on doing films that already has a heroine like in Devi 2, Nanditha was quoted as saying, “I don’t feel insecure about such things. Only when I like a character, I take up the film. In Devi 2, I had a clear idea about my role and what I was expected to do. I also was aware of my screen time. I came for just ten minutes but what I do in that ten minutes is only my concern. I liked working in Devi 2 and with AL Vijay sir and Prabhu Deva sir”.