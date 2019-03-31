Actress Palak Lalwani talks about her role in her debut Tamil film, Kuppathu Raja 

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 4.19 pm March 31 2019, 4.19 pm

The music director turned actor, GV Prakash will be witnessing the release of his next outing, Kuppathu Raja, this week, that is directed by popular dance choreographer Baba Baskar. Scheduled to release on April 5, this film is expected to be a commercial potboiler with action being the core genre. The expectations for the film are low and only if the film gets a positive reception from its initial shows, the word of mouth may favour the box office performance. If not, it is going to be a tough task for the team of Kuppathu Raja. The film has debutante Palak Lalwani playing the female lead and the newbie has shared her experience working in the film, through an official statement. Palak's statement read, "While taking up this offer, I had mixed feeling of being excited and quite nervous too. Since the film is set against the local backdrops; I had to be at least closer to the perfection of delivering dialogues in unique slang of Tamil. Thanks to director Baba Baskar sir, GV Prakash and others. They were quite patient and helpful over enhancing the verbal quotients."

Talking about her role in the film, Palak revealed that it wouldn't be a blink and miss type roles that would just be seen in songs. She added that her role has significant importance in the proceedings and that is what made her take up this role. She said, “When Baba Baskar sir narrated me the script, I was really excited with the script and the commercial ingredients with a commendable theme interwoven together. If you’re looking out for my character, I would say that it has been nicely written and it is not something that we call ‘Blink and Miss’. I have a substantive role in Kuppathu Raja and am keeping my fingers crossed that audiences will appreciate my performance.”

Bankrolled by S Focuss Production, Kuppathu Raja also has Parthiepan, Poonam Bajwa, and comedy sensation Yogi Babu in important roles.