image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Actress Palak Lalwani talks about her role in her debut Tamil film, Kuppathu Raja 

Regional

Actress Palak Lalwani talks about her role in her debut Tamil film, Kuppathu Raja 

Scheduled to release on April 5, Kuppathu Raja is expected to be a commercial potboiler with action being the core genre

back
EntertainmentG.V.PrakashKuppathu Rajapalak lalwaniregionalTrending In South
nextAtharvaa's cop film, 100's teaser showcases him in complete action mode! 

within