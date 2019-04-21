Actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar expresses grief over Sri Lanka blasts

In Com Staff April 21 2019, 7.30 pm April 21 2019, 7.30 pm

Officials reported that explosions rocked three churches and two hotels in Sri Lanka in the wee hours of April 21. As people flocked to the churches on Easter Sunday, bomb blasts occurred in three churches namely Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa. Several people are feared dead. The other two locations are Hotel Shangri La and Cinnamon Grand. Although not much is known about the nature of the blasts, it is being reported that over 300 people have been injured and admitted to hospitals. Many are sending their condolences and condemning the blasts. Actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar too took to Twitter and wrote that she hopes God is with all the victims.

Radhikaa also wrote that it is very shocking news and that she had just left the Colombo Cinnamon Grand Hotel, and then she got this news. Her followers have all replied to her and relieved to know that she is okay. Many have replied with kind words for the Sri Lankans too and hoped that the evil is over. Easter Sunday is one of the major feasts in the Christian calendar. Images on social media showed the inside of one of the churches - St Sebastian's in Katuwapitiya - with a shattered ceiling and blood on the floors. For the uninitiated, Radhikaa’s mother is a Sri Lankan and she herself was born in Sri Lanka.

Radhikaa has acted as the title character in several hit mega serials produced by her own company, Radaan Mediaworks. Her first hit drama was Chitti, in which she portrayed the main character, Saradha. She has also acted in the hugely popular serial Annamalai.