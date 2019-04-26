In Com Staff April 26 2019, 3.29 pm April 26 2019, 3.29 pm

The young and promising actress Rajisha Vijayan sustained injuries during the shooting of her current film, Finals. According to the reports, Rajisha fell from the cycle she was riding while filming a sequence. Rajisha was immediately rushed to the hospital for the treatment, who is now advised rest for few days before resuming shoot for the film. The incident happened at Kattappana in Kerala. Directed by debutante PR Arun (husband of popular actress Muthumani), Finals is a sports-based emotional drama that will talk about the life of a cyclist. Rajisha plays the protagonist and her character is said to be called Alice.

Suraj Venjarammoodu, Niranj, Dhruvan, Tini Tom, Kunjan, Mala Parvathi, and Muthumani will also be seen playing important roles in the film. Suraj Venjarammoodu plays Rajisha's coach in the film and his role is said to be a significant one. Details on the rest of the characters are yet to be known. The shooting of the film had begun earlier this year in Kerala. Bankrolled by Prajeev and actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju, for Maniyanpilla Raju Productions, Finals has music scored by Kailas Menon and cinematography handled by Sudeep Elamon. The first look of Finals was released during the film's launch that showcased Rajisha sporting a cyclist avatar.

Actress Rajisha Vijayan gets injured while filming for her next film, Finals!

Rajisha Vijayan's last film, June, had a sweet run at the box office and the film gained positive reviews from the critics for its beautiful slice of life sequences and neatly handled emotions. Following the success of June, Rajisha will be hoping to continue the success streak with Finals as well!