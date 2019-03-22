Actress Sri Reddy gets attacked by strangers at her Chennai house!

Earlier, Sri Reddy has made the news for all her controversial accusations against many top celebrities from Kollywood and Tollywood and also for her explicit strip protest against the casting couch process in the cinema industry. After making serious allegations against many top personalities, Sri Reddy shifted to Chennai after not getting any support from the MAA - Movie Artistes Association, in Hyderabad. Reports state that she resides at Anbu Nagar, in the Valasarawakkam area of Chennai. She made headlines again on Friday, after registering a complaint of assault at the Valasarawakkam Police Station.

A source in the vicinity of Sri Reddy's house mentions, "Two people arrived at Sri Reddy's house, yesterday (March 21) night and after a while we heard a commotion. It was then stated that the actress had been threatened and assaulted!" Sri Reddy's police complaint states that financier Subramani and his assistant Gopi had come to her residence on March 21st night and assaulted her after issuing threats against her life. The police have taken up the case and are currently investigating into it. There are reports that financier Subramani was earlier arrested in Hyderabad on some case and had now come to Chennai, accusing Sri Reddy as being the reason behind his arrest. We hear that he is reported to have assaulted her for the same reason.

The list of top celebrities named by Sri Reddy in various allegations include AR Murugadoss, Nani, Abhiram Daggubati, director Koratala Siva, Sundar C, Raghava Lawrence and even Rana Daggubati. However, she had glowing words of praise for Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR and recently even created a sensation by revealing her admiration and fondness for Thala Ajith. On the work front, it is said that Sri Reddy has been signed up for a movie with Raghava Lawrence. There are also reports of a biopic called Reddy Diaries, being made on her by a director Allauddin. There are no confirmed statements on this though. Stay tuned for more updates on this...