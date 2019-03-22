Actress Vadivukkarasi’s house burgled, jewels worth Rs 2 lakhs stolen

If only veteran actress Vadivukkarasi had known that her house would be looted, she would never have left home. The actress was in for a shock when she came to know that her house was burgled when she was just away for a few days to her daughter’s place in the same locality. Vadivukkarasi stays in Venkatraman Street in T Nagar which is a busy area. She had gone to her daughter’s house on the 10th of March and was staying there for a while.

Sensing that there was no one in the house, the looters must have made their entry into the house. Our sources say, “Watchman of the apartment where she was staying found the door broken and informed her. When she came back she realized that her bureau had been broken and gold jewelry worth rupees two lakhs, weighing eight sovereigns were missing”. The actress immediately called the police and has lodged a complaint.

The police is investigating the case and feel that it should be the handy work of someone who had the knowledge about her absence at home. The CCTV footages of the apartment and area have been looked into and the police feel that they would very soon nab the culprits behind this. Vadivukkarasi was recently seen in Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Kannae Kalaimaanae directed by Seenu Ramasamy and her performance was appreciated by the people. She is also very busy doing many TV serials.