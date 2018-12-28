Adangamaru is all set to cross Maari 2; the team parties!

Dhanush’s Maari 2 was the frontrunner among the numerous Christmas films that released last week. The film grossed 1.31 CR in its opening 3 days in Chennai city; Jayam Ravi’s Adangamaru followed second with a gross of 1.03 CR in its first 3 days. But, over the past 4 days, Adangamaru has been trending better compared to Maari 2 and has reduced the gap considerably. The total first week Chennai gross of Maari 2 is 2.11 CR while Adangamaru is close behind with 2.05 CR.

As we can see, the Ravi starrer added 1.02 CR in Chennai over the past 4 days while Maari 2 could only manage 80 lakhs in this period. Adangamaru is expected to take over the top spot and dominate Tamil Nadu this coming weekend. Ticketing portal BookMyShow also has recognised Adangamaru as the top-grossing movie in Chennai currently.

The Adangamaru team is obviously happy and Ravi threw a small private party for his close ones on Thursday night to celebrate the success of the film. Some of the directors, who have worked with him, like Shakti Soundar Rajan and fellow actor Vishnu Vishal were also spotted at this party.