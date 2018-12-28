image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Adangamaru is all set to cross Maari 2; the team parties!

Regional

Adangamaru is all set to cross Maari 2; the team parties!

LmkLmk   December 28 2018, 8.11 pm
back
AdangamaruBox OfficeDhanushEntertainmentMaari 2raviregional
nextThe Petta trailer works big time, Rajinikanth in classic 'Superstar' form
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh climbs roofs in search of stars!

#MeToo: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan teaches son Aryan Khan about respect

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath: The comic shares his first wedding video