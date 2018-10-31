Adangamaru Trailer: Jayam Ravi plays a cop-vigilante in this action thriller!

Pick one occupation that Jayam Ravi has constantly picked over the last few years, and it would be that of a cop. After the blockbuster success of Thani Oruvan, the actor was seen as a police officer in Bogan, Miruthan and is essaying the same in his upcoming release Adangamaru as well.

But to good effect, the intentions of the cops in all the films have been different from each other, all the way to Adangamaru. The trailer of the film which was released this morning showcases the actor playing a cop who also dons a new shade as a vigilante nailing down baddies by the night.

The film promises a lot of action sequences along with the mass factor which would be a treat for Ravi’s fans. Debutant Karthi has gelled in a story that will take a look at crimes against women, and the tough situations and internal issues faced by police officers. Guess what, there’s a dialogue that also provides a nice throwback to Thani Oruvan.

Adangamaru is now in the process of finding a suitable release date in the month of November, which is already brimming with two biggies – Sarkar and 2.0. It would be interesting to see if the film could make it on the 16, with other releases such as Kaatrin Mozhi, Seethakathi and Sei already looking at the date!