Adangamaru's successful director signs his second with a leading production house

The Jayam Ravi starrer Adangamaru has emerged as the winner among the numerous Christmas releases in Kollywood. The film led the race in its 2nd weekend after playing second fiddle to Maari 2 in its opening weekend. The film has grossed 2.74 CR in Chennai after 10 days and is poised to hold firm till the Pongal biggies arrive. The director of Adangamaru, Karthik Thangavel has scored a good success with his maiden outing and has grabbed the attention of one and all as a capable filmmaker. He has now signed his second film with producers Prince Pictures who have delivered films like Singam 2, Mohini and Karthi’s upcoming Dev.

Karthi is the frontrunner to be playing the lead role in Karthik’s 2nd film, though it hasn’t been officially announced yet. But there are some rumours that Karthik may stick to Jayam Ravi again for his 2nd film too. We have to wait for the confirmation from the team to know for sure.

The team of Adangamaru will meanwhile be having a success press meet on Wednesday evening in Chennai. They have waited for almost two weeks from their release to celebrate their success, and the timing looks just perfect!