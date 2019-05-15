  3. Regional
Adithya Varma cinematographer Ravi K Chandran talks about the movie and its comparison to Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh!

Regional

Adithya Varma cinematographer Ravi K Chandran talks about the movie and its comparison to Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh!

Talking about the movie, Ravi said, that Adithya Varma's Dhruv Vikram has outdone Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Arjun Reddy.

back
Adithya VarmaAnbu ThasanArjun ReddyBanita SandhuGireesaayaKabir SinghPriya Anand.Ravi K ChandranSanthanakrishnanVijay Deverakonda
nextAnushka Shetty begins shooting for the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

within