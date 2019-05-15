Adithya Varma cinematographer Ravi K Chandran talks about the movie and its comparison to Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.53 pm May 15 2019, 11.53 pm

The 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy came out of the blue and became a sensational blockbuster catapulting its hero Vijay Deverakonda into the spotlight. The massive success of this movie gave the makers an idea to remake it in other languages as well. The Tamil version was titled Varmaa and was helmed by National Award winning director Bala. However, when the movie was wrapped up, the producers were not happy with the output and trashed the project and announced that a different version would be made with a fresh cast and crew with only Dhruv Vikram being retained from Varmaa. This new movie - Adithya Varma, is directed by Gireesaaya and stars Banita Sandhu, Anbu Thasan and Priya Anand, alongside Dhruv. Very recently, it was announced that the movie had completed shoot and was moving into the post-production phase.

Following the completion of Adithya Varma, we got in touch with the movie's DoP - the ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran. Talking about the movie, he says, "Dhruv has performed amazingly well and within just 4-5 days of shoot, I was put under a spell by his acting. He has outdone Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Arjun Reddy." It is to be noted that Ravi K Chandran's son Santhanakrishnan is handling the cinematography for the Hindi version of this movie - Kabir Singh. When we enquired if there was any competition within their family, the veteran cinematographer replied, "Even Vikram used to jokingly ask me to take it up as a challenge and prove my 30-years of experience against my son! I always used to tell him, irrespective of experience and relationships, I always treat my work as a challenge and ensure that I give my best to it, every single time!"

When we asked him as to how different the Tamil version would be from the Hindi one, he said, "It is not right to compare the two versions as the budget for Kabir Singh is 12 times more than what we used for Adithya Varma. I watched some footage from the Hindi version and it retains the essence of Arjun Reddy." However, there are reports that Kabir Singh has been shot using a lot of artificial lights while Ravi K Chandran has used the beauty of natural lights in Adithya Varma. The movie has wrapped up shoot after 50 days and is now headed into the post-production stage.