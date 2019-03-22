Adithya Varma: Director Gautham Menon confirms he is not a part of the Arjun Reddy Tamil remake

The fallout between director Bala and E4 Entertainment (the producers of the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy), lead to the trashing of the first remake version, which had been titled Varmaa. The producers then decided to go in for a completely revamped cast and crew, with the exception of hero Dhruv Vikram, to make a totally new version of the Tamil remake. This new movie, titled Aditha Varma, is being helmed by Gireesaaya - who worked with director Sandeep Vanga in the original Arjun Reddy. The new cast includes Banita Sandhu as the female lead, Priya Anand as the second female lead and Kolamaavu Kokila fame Anbu Thasan as Dhruv's friend. Following the revamp, there were wide-spread speculations that director Gautham Menon would be roped in to play Dhruv's father in this upcoming movie. However, we now have an update that it is not happening.

Our source close to the Adithya Varma unit said, "Gautham Menon was indeed one of the forerunners to be roped in as Dhruv's father and he was also approached for the same. Unfortunately, he could not take up the project due to his prior commitments." It was believed that director Gautham Menon would be a very good fit for the role and as he is also working with Vikram in Dhruva Natchathiram, it was widely expected that this project would happen. It has now again opened up speculations over who would be approached to play this role.

The shoot of Adithya Varma has been happening at a rapid pace in locations in and around Chennai and many important scenes have already been canned. We also hear that Chiyaan Vikram is completely involved in each and every step of Adithya Varma's making and wants this project to become a successful launch pad for Dhruv. Meanwhile, director Sandeep Vanga is working on the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. This movie, titled Kabir Singh, stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead and is also said to be progressing rapidly. Stay tuned for further updates.