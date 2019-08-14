No matter that the story has been accused of romanticizing self-abuse, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are both now roof-cracking super hits and the Tamil version of the story - Adithya Varma, which will mark the debut of Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram, is a much-awaited movie. The teaser of the first song of Adithya Varma was released yesterday and the response online has been steady, if not sky-high. The complete version of the song is expected to be out on August 15. By the looks of it, this song is a faithful, word-by-word remake of the song 'Thelisener' from Arjun Reddy.
The song is titled 'Edharkadi' and Dhruv Vikram has made this a double debut as he himself has sung the song. Reportedly, he even wrote the rap lyrics for 'Edharkadi'. We know that Dhruv is a good singer - WhatsApp videos of him on a guitar have done the rounds earlier. The black and white teaser shows Dhruv in a rock-band style setting, crooning or rather screaming the song into a microphone. The attitude and style of the 23-year-old is hard to miss and we're sure that Dhruv's daddy is a very proud man. Vikram also has sung several songs for his movies.
While the Tamil lyrics for this song are by Vivek, Radhan, who had composed the audio album for Arjun Reddy, is in charge of the music of Adithya Varma too. Gireesaaya, who was an assistant director under Sandeep Vanga for Arjun Reddy, is debuting as a director with Adithya Varma. He had replaced director Bala, who had directed the first remake of Arjun Reddy but had been trashed by the makers. Bollywood actor Banita Sandhu is reprising Shalini Pandey's role. E4 Entertainment is producing this movie and Sakthi Film Factory owns the distribution rights. The crew is reportedly on post-production work and the movie may tentatively release in September.