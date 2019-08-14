In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.25 pm August 14 2019, 6.25 pm

No matter that the story has been accused of romanticizing self-abuse, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are both now roof-cracking super hits and the Tamil version of the story - Adithya Varma, which will mark the debut of Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram, is a much-awaited movie. The teaser of the first song of Adithya Varma was released yesterday and the response online has been steady, if not sky-high. The complete version of the song is expected to be out on August 15. By the looks of it, this song is a faithful, word-by-word remake of the song 'Thelisener' from Arjun Reddy.

The song is titled 'Edharkadi' and Dhruv Vikram has made this a double debut as he himself has sung the song. Reportedly, he even wrote the rap lyrics for 'Edharkadi'. We know that Dhruv is a good singer - WhatsApp videos of him on a guitar have done the rounds earlier. The black and white teaser shows Dhruv in a rock-band style setting, crooning or rather screaming the song into a microphone. The attitude and style of the 23-year-old is hard to miss and we're sure that Dhruv's daddy is a very proud man. Vikram also has sung several songs for his movies.