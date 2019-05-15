  3. Regional
Adithya Varma: Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy wrapped up!

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv's debut film, Adithya Varma, has wrapped up shooting in 50 days and will enter its post-production phase.

