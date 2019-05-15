Adithya Varma: Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy wrapped up!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 10.24 pm May 15 2019, 10.24 pm

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv's debut film was to be Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, under the direction of the National Award winning director Bala. Unfortunately, just a week before the release of the film, producer Mukesh Mehta announced that they were not happy with the content and were hence shelving the canned movie right away. He had also stated that he would be readying a better version soon and in a few days announced a fresh cast list along with a new title and totally different technicians. The version two of this film is called Adithya Varma.

Adithya Varma is directed by Sandeep Vanga’s assistant Gireesaaya, with Banita Sandhu playing the lady lead. Priya Anand is playing a pivotal role in this film for which cinematography is done by ace DoP Ravi K Chandran. It is interesting to note that Ravi K Chandran’s son Santhanakrishnan has cranked the camera for the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy. Radhan has composed music for Adithya Varma. The unit had recently shared a picture of the entire team in Portugal, where they were canning a song sequence.

#AdithyaVarma complete 50 days of nonstop shooting with a very young cast &crew and a fantastic production house.. #DhruvVikram @e4echennai @BanitaSandhu pic.twitter.com/UmOmxdenjY — ravi k. chandran (@dop007) May 15, 2019

As per the latest development on Adithya Varma, the film has wrapped up shooting and will enter its post production phase. Sources in the know have conveyed this positive development of this film. Earlier, producer Mukesh Mehta while rubbishing the rumours of the second version of this film also getting shelved, stated that Adithya Varma will release in July 2019, instead of the originally planned June 2019. There were also talks that director Bala was in full throttle to release a film before Adithya Varma’s release but nothing is heard on this subject till now. Let's wait and watch how this movie turns out...