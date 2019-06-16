In Com Staff June 16 2019, 8.44 pm June 16 2019, 8.44 pm

When Arjun Reddy released, people went gaga over Vijay Deverakonda and his character. Following the success of this film, it was revealed that the film will be remade in three other languages. The Hindi version was titled Kabir Singh and is being directed by Sandeep Vanga himself, with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. The Tamil version, titled Varmaa, was directed by Bala and starred Dhruv Vikram in the lead. It is already known that the producers were not happy with how Varmaa turned out so they decided to shoot it completely once again. While Dhruv was kept as the lead, Banita Sandhu has been roped in to play the female lead. Now, finally, the makers have released the teaser of Adithya Varmaa and well, we aren’t that impressed.

The teaser shows many shades of Dhruv as Adithya but somehow the rage, the obsessive behaviour is missed in this. Although Dhruv has tried very hard to match up to the original character, the actor misses out on the violent shades which Vijay had excelled in. In fact, if we compare it with the Hindi one too, Shahid has been able to show those shades more than Dhruv, we feel. Of course, until the film finally releases, we won’t know how commendable a job Dhruv has really been able to do. Banita has been hardly shown in the teaser, and that frankly disappointed us.